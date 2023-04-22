Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
