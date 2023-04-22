Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,539.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,207.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

