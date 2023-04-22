Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

