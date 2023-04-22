Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,110 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($65.59) to GBX 5,110 ($63.23) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,126.92 ($75.82).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,131 ($63.49) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27). The firm has a market cap of £64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 832.95, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,628.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,569.80.
In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.75) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,873.41). In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.75) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,873.41). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.28), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($158,804.28). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
