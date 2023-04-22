Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
NYSE RAD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
