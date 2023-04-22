Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Rite Aid Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE RAD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

