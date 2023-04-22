Robert W. Baird Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

