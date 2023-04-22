Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.992 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $108.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.