Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.992 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

