Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $309.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

