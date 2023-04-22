Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$135.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$133.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$131.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.1342342 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.05.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

