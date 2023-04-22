Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $122.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

