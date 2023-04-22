RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 5.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 424,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,350,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
RPC Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77.
RPC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.
Institutional Trading of RPC
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 219.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 337.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
