RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of RS Group stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

