RTL Group S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

RTL Group stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. RTL Group has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.71.

Several research firms have commented on RGLXY. Societe Generale lowered shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

