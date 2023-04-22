RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,422,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

