RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,202,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,674 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

