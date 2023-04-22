SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

