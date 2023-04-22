Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.