Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.