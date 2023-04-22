Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 180.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 96.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 125,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

