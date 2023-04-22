Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

