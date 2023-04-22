Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

