SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Purchases 5,023 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,888.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon bought 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon bought 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon bought 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.

SCWX stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 265,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

