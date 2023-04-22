Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

