SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.7%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 321,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 473,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,785,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

