SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 220,173 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IVERIC bio worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.1% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,570,000 after purchasing an additional 963,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $65,033,000.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

