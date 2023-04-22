SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

