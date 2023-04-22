SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

