SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1,441.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Vale by 1,246.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,466,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.