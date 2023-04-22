SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

HRL opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $54.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

