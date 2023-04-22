SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Beyond Meat worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 243.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

