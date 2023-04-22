SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

