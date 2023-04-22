SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 34,201 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

