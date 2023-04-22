SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

