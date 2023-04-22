Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.82. Approximately 776,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,488,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.