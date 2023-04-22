Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shockwave Medical Trading Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ SWAV opened at $286.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.87. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
