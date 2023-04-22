Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $286.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.87. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

