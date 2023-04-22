Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Increases By 6.0%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

