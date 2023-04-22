Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Declines By 8.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVID opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

