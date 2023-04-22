Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Rises By 10.1%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $6.00 on Friday. GCC has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

