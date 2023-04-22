Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 8.5%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,541,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,683,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pipestone Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

