Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Expands By 9.8%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FSOYF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

FSOYF stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

