SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.