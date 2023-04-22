Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Jamie Singleton Sells 17,500 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $74.99 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

