Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.