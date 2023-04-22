Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,468 shares of company stock worth $22,014,337. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

