Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 108 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $903.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $912.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

