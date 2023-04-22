Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

