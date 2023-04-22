Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 527 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

