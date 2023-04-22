Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 6,669 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

