Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

