Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.